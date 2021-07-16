Daviess Co., OPS, Owensboro Catholic Schools announce reopening plans

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools Boards of Education as well as the Owensboro Catholic Schools system have collectively announced plans to return to full, in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year.

[Click here to read the plan]

All districts say mask wearing will be optional for all students and staff at all school functions during the upcoming school year unless directly ordered by Gubernatorial or Presidential Executive Order, the Kentucky Department of Public Health, the Kentucky Department of Education or local Health Department.

It is strongly encouraged that unvaccinated individuals wear masks when around others.

[Thursday: Kentucky Dept. for Public Health releases new K-12 guidance for in-person school]

Thursday, the Kentucky Department for Public health announced they recommend schools consider everyone wear masks.

Other COVID-19 procedures relating to cleaning, sanitizing, visitation and more are outlined in each school district’s individual reopening plans, which are linked above.

