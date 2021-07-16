Cricket’s Bar and Grill revamping space, adding patio area

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh mall is undergoing some major renovations.

Property owner Joe Hardesty says the Main Street building was built in 1973 and last updated in 1984.

Hardesty says these renovations are much needed, and he’s hoping it will help to attract two more businesses to fill the empty available spaces.

Cricket’s Bar and Grill is one of the current tenants. The restaurant is revamping its whole place and adding patio seating, but they need more employees.

“They actually went down and they stopped serving lunch because they couldn’t accommodate the customers, and they wanted to give them the service - to put the Cricket’s name behind it,” Hardesty said. “Actually in this fall, I know they’re going to be ramping up their lunch, and I know that right now especially they’re hiring. Since COVID, most restaurants were hit with an employment issue, and Cricket’s just the same, so they’ll be accepting applications.”

Any business owner who may be interested in leasing at this property, two spaces are available. One is 750 square feet, while the other is more than 2,000 square feet.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.