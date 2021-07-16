Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Cricket’s Bar and Grill revamping space, adding patio area

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh mall is undergoing some major renovations.

Property owner Joe Hardesty says the Main Street building was built in 1973 and last updated in 1984.

Hardesty says these renovations are much needed, and he’s hoping it will help to attract two more businesses to fill the empty available spaces.

Cricket’s Bar and Grill is one of the current tenants. The restaurant is revamping its whole place and adding patio seating, but they need more employees.

“They actually went down and they stopped serving lunch because they couldn’t accommodate the customers, and they wanted to give them the service - to put the Cricket’s name behind it,” Hardesty said. “Actually in this fall, I know they’re going to be ramping up their lunch, and I know that right now especially they’re hiring. Since COVID, most restaurants were hit with an employment issue, and Cricket’s just the same, so they’ll be accepting applications.”

Any business owner who may be interested in leasing at this property, two spaces are available. One is 750 square feet, while the other is more than 2,000 square feet.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Howell
Police: Woman arrested after drunk driving with children in car
Woodland Park Apartments on 6/26/20
Woodland Park Apartments at risk of having gas, electric cut off due to unpaid bills
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Shawn Garrison.
Man arrested after motorcyclist injured during hit-and-run crash
Deaconess reports increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, breakthrough cases partly to blame
Deaconess reports increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, breakthrough cases partly to blame

Latest News

Kentucky Bike Rally returns to Sturgis
Kentucky Bike Rally returns to Sturgis
1/12 Dr. Porter interview
Deaconess President provides coronavirus and vaccine updates
Leadership Owensboro group proposes potential attraction on downtown trolleys
Leadership Owensboro group proposes potential attraction on downtown trolleys
Kentucky Bike Rally returns to Sturgis
Kentucky Bike Rally returns to Sturgis