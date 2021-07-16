Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Council member: Woodland Park management evicting tenants

Woodland Park Apartments
Woodland Park Apartments(WFIE)
By Tanner Holbrook and Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Council Member Alex Burton tells 14 News that the management at Woodland Park Apartments is evicting tenants late Friday afternoon.

So far, no word on why.

Earlier in the afternoon Burton lead a coalition of people to touch base with the residents. He says there were about 40 volunteers, and his colleague Zachary Heronemus and Knight Township Trustee Kathryn Martin even helped stop an eviction.

He’s looking to use the power of the council to take action on the situation at Woodland Park Apartments.

[Previous: CenterPoint: Woodland Park’s outstanding balance ‘has not been remedied’]

Burton gave 14 news a copy of new resolution.

It’s essentially a subpoena for the Woodland Park Management to appear in front of the city council.

[Click here to read the resolution]

The resolution, which has yet to be voted on, says the complex has long concerned local officials with the living conditions there.

It also brings up the recent pressure by CenterPoint Energy to get them to fulfill their payment agreement.

CenterPoint says if management at the apartment doesn’t fulfill the agreement by late August, they’ll turn off the power and gas to the complex.

“I’d much rather be prepared than sitting 45 days from now wishing I would have done something or wishing the community would have done something different. So, today is going to be a run-through getting as many residents as we can to get some questions and get some info, start collecting that data,” said Burton.

The Evansville Housing Authority said if the management hadn’t resolved the issue with CenterPoint by 5 p.m. Friday, voucher holders would be able to break their leases.

At last check, they still hadn’t worked it out.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
Shawn Garrison.
Man arrested after motorcyclist injured during hit-and-run crash
Hopkins Co. reports 2nd highest COVID-19 rate in Ky.
5 counties in Kentucky listed as critical on COVID-19 map, including 3 in Tri-State
Kentucky Dept. for Public Health releases new K-12 guidance for in-person school

Latest News

Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
Muhlenberg Co. reports highest COVID-19 case rate in Ky.
Pipeline proposal
Texas Gas planning 24 mile pipeline from Henderson to Posey Co.
Warrick Co. Schools release reopening plans for upcoming academic year
Warrick Co. Schools release reopening plans for upcoming academic year
Several month-long investigation leads to drug bust in Spencer Co.
Several month-long investigation leads to drug bust in Spencer Co.