Council member: Woodland Park management evicting tenants

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Council Member Alex Burton tells 14 News that the management at Woodland Park Apartments is evicting tenants late Friday afternoon.

So far, no word on why.

Earlier in the afternoon Burton lead a coalition of people to touch base with the residents. He says there were about 40 volunteers, and his colleague Zachary Heronemus and Knight Township Trustee Kathryn Martin even helped stop an eviction.

He’s looking to use the power of the council to take action on the situation at Woodland Park Apartments.

Burton gave 14 news a copy of new resolution.

It’s essentially a subpoena for the Woodland Park Management to appear in front of the city council.

The resolution, which has yet to be voted on, says the complex has long concerned local officials with the living conditions there.

It also brings up the recent pressure by CenterPoint Energy to get them to fulfill their payment agreement.

CenterPoint says if management at the apartment doesn’t fulfill the agreement by late August, they’ll turn off the power and gas to the complex.

“I’d much rather be prepared than sitting 45 days from now wishing I would have done something or wishing the community would have done something different. So, today is going to be a run-through getting as many residents as we can to get some questions and get some info, start collecting that data,” said Burton.

The Evansville Housing Authority said if the management hadn’t resolved the issue with CenterPoint by 5 p.m. Friday, voucher holders would be able to break their leases.

At last check, they still hadn’t worked it out.

