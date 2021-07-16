‘Cinderella’ takes center stage at 2021 EVSC Summer Musical

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some of Evansville’s top thespians took center stage at the Old National Events Plaza on Thursday.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is the choice for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s summer musical, which stars a cast made up of students of all ages.

The curtain raised on the first performance Thursday night. This moment was one that co-producer Kate Reibel says they have been waiting on for a long time.

“The kids are thrilled to back on stage this year,” Reibel said. “They deserve this, they deserve this fine arts experience. We are thrilled to be back. Of course, we have some safety protocols in place to keep everybody safe. We’ve still been masking this summer and we have socially distanced seating for the performances. But again, just thrilled to be able to be back in person.”

The event is hosted by the EVSC and the Public Education Foundation.

Click here for upcoming showtimes and more.

Performances continue through Sunday.

