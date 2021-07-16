CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood

UPDATE: Stephanie Perez reached out to Six News Friday morning to report that city crews were cleaning the debris-filled medians in her neighborhood.

She thanked our team and said she believes the coverage of the illegal dumping got the city’s attention.

____________________________________________________________________________

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six News cameras were rolling when two men backed their pickup truck onto a median near 59th & Fay Boulevard Thursday afternoon to toss tree parts.

Our crews were already there speaking to resident Stephanie Perez who shared surveillance video from earlier in the day when another set of men did the very same thing.

In that video, you see the bold duo dump a full load of tree branches and debris onto a median that Perez says children use to play, since the neighborhood has no sidewalks.

The medians are very wide and run through the entire neighborhood. Normally, they’re empty, green and grassy, but as of a week ago, they’re barely recognizable.

Three blocks of tree trash covers the entire strip, all the way up tp 56th and Fay.

Perez said the first set of men were not only bold, but disrespectful. They came and dumped the debris, tossed their garbage and even cigarettes.

“The neighbors have to deal with the mess and we’re left with it and the city’s not gonna get to it because they’re busy doing other stuff,” Perez shared.

Debris is still scattered across the Omaha Metro.

Last Friday, 96mph winds toppled trees, tore apart homes, and damaged several buildings and the debris drop off sites are quickly filling up and causing long lines of cars to become backed up.

But that’s no excuse for the illegal dumping according to Perez. “Children live and children play here,” she added.

To add insult to injury, as she was sharing her frustration with us, it almost happened again, but we caught it on video.

As Perez and 6-News Reporter Lauren Melendez were inside her home watching that surveillance video, Perez’s granddaughter yelled “There’s more people!”

Perez and Melendez ran outside with a cell phone and our cameras rolling.

Right away the men put up a fight and told Perez “We were told this was a dumping site.”

In our video you can hear Perez asking the men for the name of the person who allegedly told them that as she corrected the misinformation and told them it was not in fact a dump site and illegal to leave their trash piles in front of people’s homes.

You also hear Lauren yell “You’re not supposed to do that!”

But what you don’t hear is her yell “I’m with Channel 6,” and right away, the men notice our news vehicle and begin to pack up.

”It’s just not right,” Perez said shaking her head. “People have been doing this for days. We don’t know where these people are coming from and we don’t know why they’re coming here,”

Perez believes the culprits are a mix of lazy people, and even some contractors whom she could make out from video. She said they’re cutting corners and not paying to legally dump the debris at the site that’s less than a mile from her home; Al Veys Field.

Perez added she is furious and frustrated, like her neighbors and the young children who live there don’t deserve this treatment, but instead a clean and safe neighborhood to call home.

Six News reached out to Public Works and called the Mayor’s hotline to see if they were aware of the issue and if there would be any penalties.

We were unable to get through. Both phone numbers appeared to be temporarily disconnected or out of commission.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.