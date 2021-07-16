Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

BP acquires Thorntons gas stations, no plans to rebrand

BP acquires Thorntons gas stations, no plans to rebrand.
BP acquires Thorntons gas stations, no plans to rebrand.(Thorntons)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Big changes are coming to some Tri-State gas pumps.

BP announced this week the fuel giant will take full ownership of Thorntons gas stations.

This agreement involves the acquisition of 208 locations, including eight in Evansville and Henderson, Kentucky.

BP officials say plans call for retaining the Thorntons brand moving forward.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Howell
Police: Woman arrested after drunk driving with children in car
Woodland Park Apartments on 6/26/20
Woodland Park Apartments at risk of having gas, electric cut off due to unpaid bills
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Shawn Garrison.
Man arrested after motorcyclist injured during hit-and-run crash
Deaconess reports increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, breakthrough cases partly to blame
Deaconess reports increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, breakthrough cases partly to blame

Latest News

USI pushing for new degree program in health administration
USI pushing for new degree program in health administration
Posey County
Sheriff, prosecutor hold community forum to discuss new laws, safety topics in Posey Co.
Hopkins Co. reports 2nd highest COVID-19 rate in Ky.
5 counties in Kentucky listed as critical on COVID-19 map, including 3 in Tri-State
Cricket’s Bar and Grill revamping space, adding patio area
Cricket’s Bar and Grill revamping space, adding patio area