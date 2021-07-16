BP acquires Thorntons gas stations, no plans to rebrand.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Big changes are coming to some Tri-State gas pumps.

BP announced this week the fuel giant will take full ownership of Thorntons gas stations.

This agreement involves the acquisition of 208 locations, including eight in Evansville and Henderson, Kentucky.

BP officials say plans call for retaining the Thorntons brand moving forward.

