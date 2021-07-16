Birthday Club
Bond reduced for suspect in deadly hit and run

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have an update on the arrest of a man after a deadly hit and run in Evansville.

21-year old Dylan Birdwell was in court Friday with his attorney.

Bond was reduced from $30,000 to $15,000 cash.

Birdwell is facing several charges, including voluntary manslaughter in the death of Patrick Adams.

Police say Birdwell ran over Adams after an argument between the two, early Saturday morning.

He’s due back in court next month.

Dylan Birdwell
Dylan Birdwell(Vanderburgh County Jail)

