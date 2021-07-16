On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will draw closer sparking decent chances for showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the afternoon and evening. With a moving frontal boundary, there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and minor flooding.

Saturday, a 50% chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. The severe weather treat is low but slow moving storms can produce minor flooding. High temps will remain below normal in the mid-80s.

Sunday, partly sunny with a 30% chance of shower and thunderstorms as high temps remain in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.