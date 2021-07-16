On Alert for a few strong storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cold front will arrive Friday afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the front. We are on alert for locally heavy rainfall and isolated damaging wind gusts through Friday night. Scattered showers will continue over the weekend with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the middle 60s. Sunny and dry weather takes hold Monday and will carry through most of next week as temperatures warm back up to near 90. More showers possible by Thursday and Friday

