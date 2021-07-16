Birthday Club
4 kids charged in Gibson Co. poaching case

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers say their portion of a six-month-long multi-state poaching investigation resulted in charges being filed against four juveniles from Mount Carmel, Illinois by the Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The juveniles were charged with committing a combined 119 wildlife violations in Indiana and Illinois during a two-year span.

Officials say the investigation started on Jan. 7.

They say the four juveniles had illegally killed more than 20 deer in the two states during the 2019, 2020, and 2021 deer seasons.

They say several deer were shot from trucks, shot with the aid of spotlights at night, and intentionally run over with vehicles, and then stabbed or kicked to death.

The wide range of misdemeanor violations includes torture or mutilation of a vertebrate animal, wanton waste, illegal taking of white-tailed deer, use of artificial light to take deer /jacklighting, fail to procure non-resident deer license, hunting without landowner consent, criminal trespass, criminal trespass on railroad train car, hunt/shoot from public roadway, take more than one antlered deer, and take/chase wild animal with the use of motor driven conveyance.

