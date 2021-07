EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some colorful wall art is now up at Deaconess Aquatic Center.

[Previous: Shell testing underway at Deaconess Aquatic Center]

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer shared photos of the art from the recreational pool side of the new aquatic center.

It’s expected to be open by the end of August.

