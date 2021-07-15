Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy says they’ll cut the power to hundreds of tenants at Woodland Park Apartments if the landlord doesn’t pay the bill, which is now two years overdue.

A motorcycle accident on Weinbach near the Lloyd sends the biker to the hospital with what authorities say are life-threatening injuries. Police made an arrest overnight on hit and run charges.

Child tax credits should be hitting the bank accounts of more than 35 million American families starting today.

Team USA Gymnasts are taking flight for the Olympic games ready to spring into action next week.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

