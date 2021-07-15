Strassenfest’s half-pot on sale every weekend before festival

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The countdown for the Strassenfest is on as the half-pot total goes up.

The half-pot is currently over $14,000.

Tickets go on sale Thursday afternoon at the Southgate Shopping Center on US 231 in Jasper.

Officials say to look for the big red booth and flags.

They’ll be there from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and every night through the weekend.

That booth will also be open each weekend before the festival.

The Strassenfest kicks off on August 5 and goes through August 8.

The health department cleared organizers to be open at full capacity, but they’re still encouraged to social distance and use hand sanitizer.

The drawing for the half-pot is Wednesday, August 11.

