Spencer Co. leaders discuss ways to improve economic development

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, civic leaders in Spencer County discussed on how the county could better leverage its assets.

The county’s goal is to deliver unprecedented growth and opportunity to area businesses and residents.

Wednesday’s conversation was led by Dan Zuerner, the vice president at Garmong Construction Services. He was brought into the discussion to analyze what the county can do to elevate their economic development and position, emphasizing Highway 231 and the Ohio River.

“I think there’s some real opportunities in terms of land strategies to promote industrial development, particularly up along the (Highway 231) exchange and I-64,” Zuerner said. “I’ve told them to be bold, and to try to forget about what’s happened in the past, and look about the changes and opportunities that exist in the future and embrace them. And not be afraid of them, and make something happen.”

With the future decommissioning of the Rockport power plant, Zuerner says it’s important the county begins thinking about how to replace that eventual loss of income.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

