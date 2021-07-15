Birthday Club
Showers and storms return for Friday and the weekend

7/13 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A slow-moving cold front will deliver showers and thunderstorms beginning late Thursday night and continuing through the weekend.  Locally heavy rain and lightning will be the main hazards with the storms over the next 3 days.  An isolated damaging wind or large hail will be possible.  Temperatures will stay in the middle 80s during the day and drop into the upper 60s at night.  There will be some periods of sunshine between the storms.  Drier weather will take hold by early next week as temps push back toward the 90-degree mark.

