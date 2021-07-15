Schnucks hosting career fair Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Schnucks is hosting a career fair Thursday.

Officials say they plan to hire for a variety of positions that offer flexible schedules, career advancement, weekly pay, health benefits (after a qualifying period) and other perks.

They say most positions are part-time to start and no experience is necessary.

That career fair is set from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To speed up the process, Schnucks officials if you plan on attending to visit their website and complete the online application before attending.

