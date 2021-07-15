Police: Man arrested after firing gun at home
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is facing charges after police say he fired a gun at a home.
Police say witnesses told them Cody Raulerson pointed a gun at a home on Burris Street and fired a round.
No one was hurt and police say they found him near the scene.
He’s facing several charges, including wanton endangerment and trafficking in synthetic drugs.
