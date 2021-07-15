Birthday Club
Police: Man arrested after firing gun at home

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is facing charges after police say he fired a gun at a home.

Police say witnesses told them Cody Raulerson pointed a gun at a home on Burris Street and fired a round.

No one was hurt and police say they found him near the scene.

He’s facing several charges, including wanton endangerment and trafficking in synthetic drugs.

Cody Raulerson.
Cody Raulerson.(Henderson County Detention Center)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

