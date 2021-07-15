Police: Man arrested after admitting to having sex with juvenile

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on sex-related charges.

Authorities say the reporter found messages on 44-year-old Christopher McGee’s phone where he talked about having sex with the juvenile victim.

When speaking with authorities, the victim said it started happening three years ago and continued until early June of 2021.

McGee was brought to EPD’s headquarters, where officers say he admitted to having sex with the victim.

Officials say he told them it happened two to three times a month.

McGee is facing child molestation and sexual misconduct with a minor charges.

