WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County’s new jailer was sworn in today.

Judge-Executive Steve Henry announced last week that Chief Deputy Greg Sauls would be appointed to the position.

Jailer Morgan McKinley resigned last week.

Officials say Sauls has been employed at the jail since 1998.

