New affordable housing community opening in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house is set for Evansville Townhomes.

That’s set for 2 Thursday afternoon at 420 SE 10th Street.

The tax credit development project added 30 newly constructed affordable housing units in a multi-story building.

Officials say the apartments will have community space for meetings, offices, programming and resident engagement.

The affordable housing project was developed and will be managed by Advantix Development Corporation.

