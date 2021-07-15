Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

New affordable housing community opening in Evansville

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house is set for Evansville Townhomes.

That’s set for 2 Thursday afternoon at 420 SE 10th Street.

The tax credit development project added 30 newly constructed affordable housing units in a multi-story building.

Officials say the apartments will have community space for meetings, offices, programming and resident engagement.

The affordable housing project was developed and will be managed by Advantix Development Corporation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Howell
Police: Woman arrested after drunk driving with children in car
Woodland Park Apartments on 6/26/20
Woodland Park Apartments at risk of having gas, electric cut off due to unpaid bills
Officials say a semi rear-ended a mowing vehicle on I-69 in Vanderburgh County.
Crews respond to accident involving semi, mowing vehicle on I-69
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus
Jury selection in murder trial underway
Man sentenced to 55 years for murder of elderly man

Latest News

Greg Sauls being sworn in.
New Webster Co. Jailer sworn in
Cameron Wynne.
Affidavit: AT&T store employee exposes himself to customer
YMCA
Summer camp closed due to COVID exposure
Police: Man arrested after admitting to having sex with juvenile