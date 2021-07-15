Birthday Club
Man pleads guilty to Mt. Carmel murder

Ruben Corzine
Ruben Corzine(Wabash County Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mt. Carmel, Ill. (WFIE) - A man has pleaded guilty to the January 2020 murder of a Mt. Carmel woman.

[Previous: Name of Mt. Carmel murder victim released]

Ruben Corzine was set to go to trial next month, but instead pleaded guilty Thursday.

His sentencing hearing is set for September 10, and might need to resume September 17.

Police say Corzine stabbed 41-year-old Jennifer Phelps in 900 block of Cherry Street.

Phelps was the mother of three sons.

Her sister says it’s been a long road for the family and community.

Jennifer Phelps
Jennifer Phelps(Short-Cunningham Funeral Home)

