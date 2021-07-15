Birthday Club
Lilly King, USA Swimming Team arrives in Tokyo

Lilly King and the USA Swimming Team arrive in Tokyo.
Lilly King and the USA Swimming Team arrive in Tokyo.(Lilly King's Facebook page.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just about a week away from the start of the Olympic games.

Evansville’s Lilly King and the rest of the USA Swimming Team have arrived in Tokyo.

King shared a photo on her Facebook page with fellow teammates and coaches.

According to her post, the team will train in Setagaya for a few days, which is a small ward of Tokyo.

They will then head to the Olympic Village just ahead of the Opening Ceremonies.

The Olympics will start Friday, July 23.

Back in Evansville, Retiz’s swim coach tells us they will be painting the “R” on Friday for Lilly King and Mikaela Jenkins

