Leadership Owensboro group proposes potential attraction on downtown trolleys

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Leadership Owensboro group presented a plan to city officials to implement a potential attraction on downtown trolleys.

The project titled “Brews and Blues” would run on the second route.

Before riding, guests buy a wristband at the convention center and prove they are of drinking age.

The trolley system would have live local artists, while guests take the trolley around to local restaurants and bars, as well as having open-carry, which allows people to take drinks from place to place.

“It makes money for the city,” Leadership Owensboro group member behind the idea said. “They would make money from the wristbands showing they’re 21 and over, they would make money from the cups, the open container district, so this could potentially be a moneymaker and a draw for the city of Owensboro, which I think is something cool for us to have.”

City officials have said they like the idea. The next step is getting someone, such as a business owner, to back the project and put it in motion.

