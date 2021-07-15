Lack of state funding results in COVID-19 testing site to close in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department’s COVID-19 testing site has been shut down since June 30.

On that day, the Health Department’s state funding for its testing site expired.

Administrative Director Shawn Werner said they were told the Health Department would receive another round to last through the end of the year.

“We’re still waiting on that contract and that funding to arrive,” he said.

Werner tells 14 News they need the clinic because any spike in COVID cases can only be detected with enough funding, and their clinic reached a lot of people.

“Our service was free because of the funding,” Werner explained. “That helped a lot of people not have to pay a bill to go get tested.”

On top of that, their testing served people in Spencer and Martin Counties, too.

As of Thursday, he said the state hasn’t given any word on when they’ll get the money.

“The past week of June, I asked every day where it was at,” Werner said. “I still get the same answer: ‘We’re working on it.’”

He said for now, they just sit and wait.

“I would like a concrete answer, but I still haven’t gotten that yet,” he said.

Because they hire a separate group to run the clinic, Werner said not only is testing down, but that company is missing out on work, too.

Werner encourages anyone with symptoms to get tested, but he warns that depending on where you go, there may be a fee.

