Kentucky Dept. for Public Health releases new K-12 guidance for in-person school

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Department for Public Health released new guidance on Thursday for the upcoming school year.

They say the goal is to provide information on prevention strategies that help protect students, teachers and staff and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The guidance will be used as each school district sees fit.

They recommend districts consider asking everyone to wear masks. They cite several reasons, including difficulty of enforcement among those who are vaccinated and those who aren’t.

Click here to see the full guidance.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.