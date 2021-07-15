Ind. reports 61 new COVID cases in area counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 586 new coronavirus cases and one new death.

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 759,618 confirmed cases and 13,513 deaths.

The map shows 19 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 15 new cases in Gibson County, 12 new cases in Warrick County, 10 new cases in Perry County, three new cases in Posey County, one new case in Spencer and Pike Counties, and zero new cases Dubois County.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,892 cases, 404 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,242 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,952 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,884 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,778 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,555 cases, 96 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,355 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,394 cases, 34 deaths

