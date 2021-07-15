Hotter, Isolated P.M. Storms

Birthday Club
7/13 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly to mostly sunny and hotter with isolated afternoon thunderstorms as high temps ascend into lower 90s. The heat index will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon. The threat for severe storms will set-up northwest of the area.

Friday, a cold front will draw closer sparking decent chances for showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. With a moving frontal boundary, there is small threat for severe thunderstorms.

Saturday, occasional showers and scattered thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies. The severe weather treat is low but slow moving storms can produce minor flooding. Mostly cloudy skies with below normal temps in the mid-80s.

