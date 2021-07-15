Hopkins Co. reports 2nd highest COVID-19 rate in Ky.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County currently has the second highest rate of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Hopkins County Health Department.

Health officials say the risk factors leading to this spike were Fourth of July activities, youth camps, as well as gatherings with unvaccinated friends and family.

In a social media post, the health department wrote that younger people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, including some who have been put on ventilators.

According to the health department, three infants have tested positive for the virus in the last three days, while six children under two years old have tested positive over the past week.

While still listed as a red or orange zone on the COVID-19 metrics map, health officials say school and sports will be greatly affected if the county decides to return to in-person learning.

They strongly urge residents and children ages 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

