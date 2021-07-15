Friday After 5 hosting Christmas in July celebration

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday After 5 will get you in the Christmas spirit this week.

Owensboro is whipping out those Christmas decorations for a holly jolly July celebration at the weekend riverfront party.

There won’t be any snow but expect to see some Christmas lights, some favorite holiday treats and you’ll be able to take a picture with Santa.

He is stopping in from the north pole for the special night.

A skating rink will also be set up downtown.

