Four new high school coaches announced

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Many coaching changes happening in the Tri-State over the past few weeks.

Jake Fiorella will be the new Owensboro High School baseball coach.

He’s a 2004 OHS graduate and spent the past four seasons as the head baseball coach at Louisville Male High School.

Brian Schoonover returns home to his alma mater to lead the Wood Memorial High School boys basketball program.

Mike Brown was named the new head basketball coach at Tell City.

He has coached for 33 years, including time over at Paoli and Crawford County.

David Kruse is moving up the ranks to the head coaching position for the Evansville Christian boys basketball program. He’s been an assistant with the program for recent years.

