EVSC’s summer musical starts Thursday night

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC’s summer musical, Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” is set to take the stage Thursday night.

That will be at 7 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza.

If you can’t make it Thursday, you’ve got all weekend to catch the performance.

It will be at 7 Friday and Saturday night and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are being sold in pods to account for social distancing in the theater.

Officials say masks aren’t required but recommended for those not vaccinated.

