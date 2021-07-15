EVSC’s summer musical starts Thursday night.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC’s summer musical, Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” is set to take the stage Thursday night.

That will be at 7 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza.

If you can’t make it Thursday, you’ve got all weekend to catch the performance.

It will be at 7 Friday and Saturday night and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are being sold in pods to account for social distancing in the theater.

Officials say masks aren’t required but recommended for those not vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.