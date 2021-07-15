Birthday Club
EPD: Suspect in custody after motorcyclist injured during hit-and-run crash

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities confirm a motorcyclist was thrown from his bike in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night in Evansville.

The wreck happened near Weinbach Avenue and Lloyd Expressway around 8:30 p.m. Officials tell 14 News that witnesses said the victim was not moving.

Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We are told the driver of the car sped off.

Officer Taylor Merris with the Evansville Police Department tells 14 News that police followed a string of oil spots and found the suspected hit-and run-driver.

The suspect has since been taken into custody.

