Dubois Co. man arrested again just after jail release

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - As we reported Wednesday, 72-year-old Larry Jeffries of Huntingburg was arrested and charged with stealing a car.

Authorities say after Jeffries was released from the Dubois County jail, he broke into someone’s house. Now he’s back in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Jasper Police say Jeffries entered a house on State Road 56 without permission and refused to leave when confronted by the homeowner.

Police later arrested Jeffries on Kluemper Rd.

In June, Jeffries was arrested and charged with 64 counts for crimes including drugs, theft, check deception and neglect of an animal.

