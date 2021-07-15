Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

CenterPoint says Woodland Park’s outstanding balance ‘has not been remedied’; clock ticking toward EHA’s deadline

Woodland Park Apartments
Woodland Park Apartments(WFIE)
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy officials told 14 News Thursday “...the outstanding balance with Woodland Park Apartments has not been remedied nor has the currently offered payment arrangement been fulfilled.”

As we’ve reported, CenterPoint announced Wednesday the owners of Woodland Park Apartments have not fulfilled their payment agreement in years.

[READ: Woodland Park Apartments at risk of having gas, electric cut off due to unpaid bills]

The clock is ticking toward the Evansville Housing Authority’s deadline for the owners of Woodland Park Apartments is tomorrow.

According to a letter to residents sent Wednesday, if Woodland Park has not resolved the matter with CenterPoint by 5 p.m. Friday, voucher holders in the complex will be allowed to break their lease, and still keep their voucher assistance.

Evansville City Councilman Alex Burton said he plans to be at the apartment complex with a coalition on Friday to assess how many people will be impacted.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Howell
Police: Woman arrested after drunk driving with children in car
Woodland Park Apartments on 6/26/20
Woodland Park Apartments at risk of having gas, electric cut off due to unpaid bills
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will “go to war” for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Shawn Garrison.
Man arrested after motorcyclist injured during hit-and-run crash
Officials say a semi rear-ended a mowing vehicle on I-69 in Vanderburgh County.
Crews respond to accident involving semi, mowing vehicle on I-69

Latest News

Cell phone store employee arrested
Cell phone store employee arrested
Larry Jeffries
Dubois Co. man arrested again just after jail release
Kentucky Dept. for Public Health releases new K-12 guidance for in-person school
Photo of black bear spotted in June in Vanderburgh Co.
DNR says you should secure your trash bins after Pike Co. bear sighting