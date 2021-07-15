CenterPoint says Woodland Park’s outstanding balance ‘has not been remedied’; clock ticking toward EHA’s deadline

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy officials told 14 News Thursday “...the outstanding balance with Woodland Park Apartments has not been remedied nor has the currently offered payment arrangement been fulfilled.”

As we’ve reported, CenterPoint announced Wednesday the owners of Woodland Park Apartments have not fulfilled their payment agreement in years.

The clock is ticking toward the Evansville Housing Authority’s deadline for the owners of Woodland Park Apartments is tomorrow.

According to a letter to residents sent Wednesday, if Woodland Park has not resolved the matter with CenterPoint by 5 p.m. Friday, voucher holders in the complex will be allowed to break their lease, and still keep their voucher assistance.

Evansville City Councilman Alex Burton said he plans to be at the apartment complex with a coalition on Friday to assess how many people will be impacted.

