Car hit by gunfire during fight in Owensboro
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a shots fired incident.
They say it happened Tuesday shortly before 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Cedar Street.
Police say during a fight, a gun was fired and damaged a vehicle.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with any information should call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
