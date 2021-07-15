Birthday Club
Car hit by gunfire during fight in Owensboro

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a shots fired incident.

They say it happened Tuesday shortly before 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Cedar Street.

Police say during a fight, a gun was fired and damaged a vehicle.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information should call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

