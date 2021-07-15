Birthday Club
Biscuit Belly sets date for grand opening on July 21

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Promenade of Evansville’s newest business is officially opening later this month.

Biscuit Belly is scheduled to hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 21.

[PREVIOUS: Louisville’s Biscuit Belly expanding to Evansville]

The restaurant will be located in the new Lillian Plaza along Burkhardt Road.

Biscuit Belly, a chef-driven, fast casual breakfast and brunch concept, is joining a new Verizon location, Jersey Mike’s and Crumbl Cookie at the plaza.

EPD: Suspect in custody after motorcyclist injured during hit-and-run crash
Holiday World offers free admission once a year for children in foster care
Woodland Park Apartments at risk of having gas, electric cut off due to unpaid bills
