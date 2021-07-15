Biscuit Belly sets date for grand opening on July 21
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Promenade of Evansville’s newest business is officially opening later this month.
Biscuit Belly is scheduled to hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 21.
[PREVIOUS: Louisville’s Biscuit Belly expanding to Evansville]
The restaurant will be located in the new Lillian Plaza along Burkhardt Road.
Biscuit Belly, a chef-driven, fast casual breakfast and brunch concept, is joining a new Verizon location, Jersey Mike’s and Crumbl Cookie at the plaza.
