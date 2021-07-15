Birthday Club
Affidavit: Officers find victim with several cuts, man arrested

Nigel Daniels.
Nigel Daniels.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officers say they found a victim with multiple cuts Wednesday night while they were patrolling.

Officers were patrolling the 900 block of West Columbia Street around 9:40 p.m. when they say they heard a yell and someone fall to the ground.

Police stopped to investigate when dispatch told them they received a call, saying the caller’s neighbor was being beaten in that area.

Officers say they found a victim who had several cuts to his legs.

They detained 46-year-old Nigel Daniels.

During the officers’ investigation, they learned that Daniels and another man confronted the victim when he called out to the two from across the street.

According to the affidavit, the victim appeared to throw a punch at Daniels. That’s when police say a fight broke out between the two.

As the two fought, authorities say Daniels pulled a “weapon.”

Officers later went to the hospital to speak with the victim.

They were told that the victim did throw a punch because he believed he was about to be jumped.

The victim told authorities that Daniels pulled out a knife and cut him multiple times.

Back at EPD Headquarters, officials say Daniels admitting to cutting the victim during the fight.

He is facing a battery with a deadly weapon charge.

