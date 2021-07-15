Birthday Club
Affidavit: AT&T store employee exposes himself to customer

Cameron Wynne.
Cameron Wynne.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville AT&T employee was booked into jail on sex-related charges involving a customer at their store on North First Avenue.

On July 10, officers were called to the store and spoke with the victim.

According to police, the victim told officers a store employee had exposed himself to her.

Officers went back to the store on Wednesday when that employee was working.

The employee was identified as 26-year-old Cameron Wynne.

They requested surveillance footage that officers say showed the victim and Wynne’s interaction from July 10.

According to the affidavit, in the video, it appeared that Wynne exposed himself from the front of his pants. They say he appeared to touch the victim inappropriately.

Police say the footage also appears to show Wynne walk behind the victim with his cell phone, get down on his knees while holding his phone toward the lower portion of the victim’s body, who was wearing a type of sundress.

They say he held his phone near the underside of the victim’s dress.

Police say Wynne denied taking any pictures of the victim.

His phone was seized to apply for a search warrant.

Wynne is facing attempted sexual battery, voyeurism and public indecency charges.

