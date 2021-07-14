Yankees select Castle alum Zach Messinger

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - MLB Draft talk continues, as another Tri-State connection emerges. Tuesday, the Yankees selected Castle alum Zach Messinger in the 13th round of the draft.

This past season, the 6′6′' junior pitcher lifted Virginia back to the College World Series for the first time since winning the national title in 2015.

He was also part of the 2018 Knights team that advanced to the Class 4A semistate.

And now, Messinger has the opportunity to prove himself in the league he’s worked towards his entire life. He can become a Yankee or continue his career in Charlottesville where he has two more years of eligibility.

