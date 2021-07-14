Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Yankees select Castle alum Zach Messinger

By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - MLB Draft talk continues, as another Tri-State connection emerges. Tuesday, the Yankees selected Castle alum Zach Messinger in the 13th round of the draft.

This past season, the 6′6′' junior pitcher lifted Virginia back to the College World Series for the first time since winning the national title in 2015.

He was also part of the 2018 Knights team that advanced to the Class 4A semistate.

And now, Messinger has the opportunity to prove himself in the league he’s worked towards his entire life. He can become a Yankee or continue his career in Charlottesville where he has two more years of eligibility.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EVSC board meets, no decision yet on masks and vaccines
EVSC remains undecided, Evansville Catholic schools release plans for upcoming school year
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Jeep flipped on Boonville New Harmony Road
Crews called to flipped Jeep in Vanderburgh Co.
Jackie Biehler
Community rallies in support of young gymnast with neck injury
Crews respond to wreck near Twin Bridges in Henderson Tues. morning

Latest News

Otters player lives out of camper
Otters player lives out of camper
Otters player lives out of camper
Otters player lives out of camper
Yankees select Castle alum Zach Messinger
Yankees select Castle alum Zach Messinger
Professional fast-pitch softball teams play at Bosse Field
Professional fast-pitch softball teams play at Bosse Field