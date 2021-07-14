Woodland Park Apartments at risk of having gas, electric cut off due to unpaid bills

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents at the Woodland Park Apartments are at risk of having their gas and electric service cut off.

CenterPoint Energy officials tell 14 News Wednesday the owners of the complex have not paid on their account since 2019.

We’re told if the owners do not pay on their account before a date in late August, CenterPoint will disconnect services to the apartment complex.

CenterPoint officials say they want all of the Woodland Park residents to understand what’s at stake – that they could lose electric and gas services.

CenterPoint officials said the company has “exhausted all options,” and the amount owed is “significant.”

CenterPoint officials would not comment on the exact dollar amount owed on the account due to privacy concerns. But, CenterPoint officials said they’ve tried to make multiple payment arrangements with the owners, which have gone unfulfilled.

CenterPoint officials said they have already notified the city of Evansville, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, and the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

CenterPoint Energy sent us the following statement.

CenterPoint Energy has proactively notified Woodland Park Apartments’ tenants in Evansville of possible disconnection.

The account associated with Woodland Park Apartments is significantly past due and has been for a sustained period. CenterPoint Energy has been in communication with the Woodland Park Apartments’ landlord and management since 2019, making multiple attempts to collect the past due amount. The company has also offered multiple payment arrangement options. Unfortunately, these arrangements have not been fulfilled by Woodland Park Apartments. Throughout this process, CenterPoint Energy has stayed in close contact with city and state officials, as well as the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, on the status of the delinquent account.

As a courtesy, the company is notifying residents of Woodland Park Apartments prior to service being disconnected. This proactive measure is being taken to give residents of the complex as much advance notice as possible. If the outstanding balance is not remedied or the currently offered payment arrangement is not fulfilled by the Woodland Park Apartments’ landlord, service will be subject to disconnection in late August. CenterPoint Energy is unable to switch electric and natural gas service at Woodland Park Apartments into individual resident accounts.

CenterPoint Energy understands the seriousness of this issue and would like to reiterate the company exhausted all options in an attempt to avoid service disruption. Residents are encouraged to contact Woodland Park Apartments management directly to encourage payment to possibly avoid disconnection.

