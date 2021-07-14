Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Senate Democrats say they’ve reached a deal on a $3.5 trillion infrastructure package. This comes as President Biden plans to discuss the topic with a group of governors and mayors.

Some Fort Branch businesses were burglarized over the weekend. The owner of R’z Cafe says they have surveillance video of someone breaking in and destroying a cash register.

Henderson City Commissioners turned off the switch on Big Rivers Electric’s effort to buy Henderson Municipal Power and Light.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is pinning their hopes on bowling to raise money and keep the organization rolling.

