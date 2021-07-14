Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Accident involving semi, mowing vehicle on I-69

Officials say a semi rear-ended a mowing vehicle on I-69 in Vanderburgh County.
Officials say a semi rear-ended a mowing vehicle on I-69 in Vanderburgh County.(Indiana State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are on the scene of a wreck on I-69 that has the passing lane closed.

Officials say a semi rear-ended a mowing vehicle at the 15 mile-marker.

They tell us the operator of the mowing vehicle was taken to the hospital to be checked out. They say he was conscious and alert.

They say they hope to have the crash cleaned up within the hour.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Biehler
Community rallies in support of young gymnast with neck injury
Dylan Birdwell
Man charged in deadly hit and run booked into jail
EVSC board meets, no decision yet on masks and vaccines
EVSC remains undecided, Evansville Catholic schools release plans for upcoming school year
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Jeep flipped on Boonville New Harmony Road
Crews called to flipped Jeep in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Woodland Park Apartments on 6/26/20
Woodland Park Apartments at risk of having gas, electric cut off due to unpaid bills
Woodland Park Apartments at risk of having gas, electric cut off due to unpaid bills
Woodland Park Apartments at risk of having gas, electric cut off due to unpaid bills
Evansville Wing & Music Festival returning July 24
Holiday World offers free admission once a year for children in foster care