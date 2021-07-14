Traffic Alert: Accident involving semi, mowing vehicle on I-69

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are on the scene of a wreck on I-69 that has the passing lane closed.

Officials say a semi rear-ended a mowing vehicle at the 15 mile-marker.

They tell us the operator of the mowing vehicle was taken to the hospital to be checked out. They say he was conscious and alert.

They say they hope to have the crash cleaned up within the hour.

