Survey aimed to get public’s opinion on 2nd Henderson farmer’s market location

Vegetables
Vegetables(Pixabay)
By Jackie Monroe
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city leaders released a new survey. 

Click here to take it.

They want your input about potentially adding a second Farmer’s Market downtown.

Right now, if you want fresh produce, you have to head to the fair grounds, and it’s only open Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

They want to know what how frequently people would use a downtown location and what else they want to see offered.

