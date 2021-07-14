Survey aimed to get public’s opinion on 2nd Henderson farmer’s market location

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city leaders released a new survey.

They want your input about potentially adding a second Farmer’s Market downtown.

Right now, if you want fresh produce, you have to head to the fair grounds, and it’s only open Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

They want to know what how frequently people would use a downtown location and what else they want to see offered.

