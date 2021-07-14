Birthday Club
Showers and storms to cap off the week

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temps rebounded to near 90 on Wednesday and will top out around 90 on Thursday. Increased humidity and an approaching cold front will provide a good breeding ground for scattered showers and storms beginning late Thursday night and continuing Friday through the weekend. Some of the storms may produce heavy rainfall and even gusty winds, but widespread severe weather is not expected through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

