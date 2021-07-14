Police: Woman arrested after drunk driving with children in car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was arrested after officers say she was intoxicated while driving children.

Police say they responded to an intoxicated driver Tuesday night when a caller reported a woman was driving in the median and into oncoming traffic.

Authorities say the caller followed the car from Diamond Avenue and US 41 to where the car stopped at the CVS off Morgan Avenue.

Officers arrived and identified the driver as 44-year-old Samantha Howell. They say the children were in safety seats in the back seat of the car.

Officers say Howell’s speech was slurred and had bloodshot eyes.

She was put in handcuffs and taken to the hospital to be medically cleared.

The children were picked up by a family member.

Howell was then taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where officials say she had a blood alcohol content of .287.

