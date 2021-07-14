Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Otters player lives out of camper

By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Otters power hitter has truly embraced the lifestyle of an independent baseball league player.

They join the league to take their careers as far as they can, even if it means living a constantly mobile lifestyle.

For Otters infielder Riley Krane, he took “independence” literally. He lives in a camper.

“It’s just nice to have your own independent space and be able to move around the country too, not only playing baseball, but in life in general. It’s taken me to some fun places,” said Krane.

A Colorado native, Krane says he enjoys being in nature, so he enjoys having the ability to be on the move.

His Otters debut marked his fourth year playing in the Frontier League, and his third team going from the Windy City Thunderbolts to the Joliet Slammers, and now he has quickly become an Evansville fan favorite.

“Just to be out and play for the people of Evansville is awesome. It’s a gift,” said Krane.

So, no matter where he lives, whether it’s in his camper or in the mountains, his focus is simply to play another year.

“The goal when you’re playing professional baseball is always to keep moving up and advance to the next level, but honestly enjoying every day here as well, just to keep playing and keep a jersey on at all is awesome,” said Krane

The Otters were defeated on the road Tueday by the Florence Y’Alls, six to five.

They’ll battle them again Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Birdwell
Man charged in deadly hit and run booked into jail
EVSC board meets, no decision yet on masks and vaccines
EVSC remains undecided, Evansville Catholic schools release plans for upcoming school year
Jeep flipped on Boonville New Harmony Road
Crews called to flipped Jeep in Vanderburgh Co.
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Deputy jailer accused of bringing drugs into jail

Latest News

Yankees select Castle alum Zach Messinger
Yankees select Castle alum Zach Messinger
Otters player lives out of camper
Otters player lives out of camper
Yankees select Castle alum Zach Messinger
Yankees select Castle alum Zach Messinger
Professional fast-pitch softball teams play at Bosse Field
Professional fast-pitch softball teams play at Bosse Field