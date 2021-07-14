Otters player lives out of camper

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Otters power hitter has truly embraced the lifestyle of an independent baseball league player.

They join the league to take their careers as far as they can, even if it means living a constantly mobile lifestyle.

For Otters infielder Riley Krane, he took “independence” literally. He lives in a camper.

“It’s just nice to have your own independent space and be able to move around the country too, not only playing baseball, but in life in general. It’s taken me to some fun places,” said Krane.

A Colorado native, Krane says he enjoys being in nature, so he enjoys having the ability to be on the move.

His Otters debut marked his fourth year playing in the Frontier League, and his third team going from the Windy City Thunderbolts to the Joliet Slammers, and now he has quickly become an Evansville fan favorite.

“Just to be out and play for the people of Evansville is awesome. It’s a gift,” said Krane.

So, no matter where he lives, whether it’s in his camper or in the mountains, his focus is simply to play another year.

“The goal when you’re playing professional baseball is always to keep moving up and advance to the next level, but honestly enjoying every day here as well, just to keep playing and keep a jersey on at all is awesome,” said Krane

The Otters were defeated on the road Tueday by the Florence Y’Alls, six to five.

They’ll battle them again Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.