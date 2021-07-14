Man sentenced to 55 years for murder of elderly man
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was sentenced Wednesday for the murder of 89-year-old Charles Osborne Quinn.
Court officials tell us Adam Christopher Hartley was sentenced to 55 years.
He pleaded guilty to murder and robbery back in June.
Police say they found Quinn’s body inside a home on East Illinois Street in March 2020.
The affidavit shows he was hit in the head, and a pan with blood on it was found under the sink.
