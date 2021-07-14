Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 55 years for murder of elderly man

Jury selection in murder trial underway
Jury selection in murder trial underway
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was sentenced Wednesday for the murder of 89-year-old Charles Osborne Quinn.

Court officials tell us Adam Christopher Hartley was sentenced to 55 years.

Adam Hartley
Adam Hartley(Evansville Police)

He pleaded guilty to murder and robbery back in June.

[Man pleads guilty in murder of elderly man]

Police say they found Quinn’s body inside a home on East Illinois Street in March 2020.

[Previous Story: New information in elderly man’s murder]

The affidavit shows he was hit in the head, and a pan with blood on it was found under the sink.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Biehler
Community rallies in support of young gymnast with neck injury
Dylan Birdwell
Man charged in deadly hit and run booked into jail
EVSC board meets, no decision yet on masks and vaccines
EVSC remains undecided, Evansville Catholic schools release plans for upcoming school year
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Jeep flipped on Boonville New Harmony Road
Crews called to flipped Jeep in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Woodland Park Apartments on 6/26/20
Woodland Park Apartments at risk of having gas, electric cut off due to unpaid bills
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 28 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Health officials offering Hepatitis A, COVID-19 vaccines at UCS
Woodland Park Apartments at risk of having gas, electric cut off due to unpaid bills
Woodland Park Apartments at risk of having gas, electric cut off due to unpaid bills