STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky bike rally is back this year.

Gates open for those early birds in Sturgis at 10 Wednesday morning.

Opry Kraw takes the stage Wednesday night at 8.

The rally officially opens bright and early Thursday at 7 a.m.

[Kentucky Bike Rally schedule]

The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

