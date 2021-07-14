Ind. reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 28 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 612 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 759,062 confirmed cases and 13,512 deaths.

One of those newly reported deaths came out of Vanderburgh County.

The map shows 28 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 13 in Warrick County, nine in Gibson County, five in Posey County, three in Spencer County, one in Perry County, and zero new cases in both Dubois and Pike counties.

The state updated the county metrics Wednesday.

Vanderburgh, Posey and Warrick counties are still in the “yellow.” Those counties had a seven-day positivity rate of 5% to 9.9%.

It shows Gibson County is now in the “orange.” That means Gibson County has had a seven-day positivity rate of 10% to 14.9%

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana, as of Thursday.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,874 cases, 404 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,242 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,940 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,874 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,775 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,540 cases, 96 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,354 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,393 cases, 34 deaths

