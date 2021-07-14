Holiday World offers free admission once a year for children in foster care

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say Kentucky and Indiana foster children will be able to visit Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari once a year for free.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari has partnered with foster care agencies in Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee to create a new Foster Family Program.

Officials say this new program is going into effect immediately.

“We are so grateful to Holiday World for recognizing foster families with this benefit,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The amazing foster parents I’ve met say their biggest reward is helping children and their families heal and reunite, but benefits like this give them an invitation to the summertime fun and adventure that every child deserves. What a great way to say thank you to these dedicated parents for all they do.”

In addition to free admission for children in foster care, resource parents and those in their households are eligible for discounted tickets through Holiday World’s Online Fun Club.

According to a press release, children in foster must be accompanied by a licensed or unlicensed resource parent.

In order to get free admission, a resource parent should contact their representative to receive a completed referral.

Officials say the resource parent should then present the referral and a photo ID at a Holiday World Guest Relations window to get tickets for the eligible children.

More information about the new program can be found on Holiday World’s website and by searching “Foster Family Program.”

Guests with additional questions are encouraged to call the Holiday World Call Center at (812)937-4401 or email fun@holidayworld.com.

